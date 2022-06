El Barça obtiene el “sí” de Ángel di María

Ángel Di María tells @gastonedul: “We’ll see what happens. I've already been through big clubs, my family supported me and followed me everywhere”. 👀🇦🇷 #transfers

“I will try to find a place where they are happy and I feel happy. I haven’t decided yet”. pic.twitter.com/UU6bww5lgQ

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2022