Luka Doncic recibe excusas por el comentario racista de Harrell de Los Clippers

I’m going back to this Trezz, that dawg in the barn chain up that you don’t let your friends and neighbors go around. So much shit on my heart right now family members in the hospital I’m tired of being that crunch MF can just pick up and throw away when they done with it that shit is over wit I’m bout go back to that Trezz you hated and you know what I don’t give a damn, you have no one to blame but yourselves and the world. 🐺🐺🦍🦍