El incierto futuro de este campeón de la UFC después de la muerte de su padre

La semana pasada, el padre del boxeador de peso ligero de la UFC Khabib “El águila” Nurmagomedov, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov falleció a causa de complicaciones por el coronavirus a los 57 años. El boxeador estaba muy vinculado a su padre, que también era su entrenador y según su pareja de entrenamiento, Khabib está teniendo problemas para superarlo.

El ex campeón de peso semipesado y pesado de la UFC Daniel Cornier ha entrenado con Khabib durante muchos años en la Academia Americana de Kickboxing de San José.

El martes, Cornier habló en la ESPN con Ariel Helwani. Como reportó Bloody Elbow, Cornier dijo: “He hablado con el campeón – mi campeón, nuestro campeón – el miércoles sobre todo lo que ha pasado. Está teniendo muchas dificultades para afrontar la muerte de su padre. El entrenamiento le hace sentir mejor, pero será muy difícil para Khabib competir bajo estas circunstancias.”

Cornier le explicó a Helwani que no sabía lo que pasaría con el futuro profesional de Khabib en los próximos meses. Dijo: “Ahora no sé lo que va a pasar. De verdad que no lo sé. Su padre es una gran parte de lo que él es. No sé lo que será capaz de hacer sin su padre.”

Cornier compartió un preciso tributo a Adulmanap & Khabib

Después de la muerte de Abdulmanap, Cornier compartió un tributo en redes sociales. En el mensaje, Cornier escribió:

“Mi hermano Khabib. Rezo por ti y por tu familia. Tu padre deja un tremendo legado detrás. Siempre que estaba cerca de él, podía ver lo orgulloso que estaba de ti. Tú le mostraste algunas cosas increíbles, hermano. Él te enseñó a luchar y tú consigue llegar a lo más alto. Te amo, mi hermano. Abraza a tu madre, abraza a tu esposa e hijos y ya sabes que tienes todo mi apoyo durante esta época tan dura. (…) Descansa En Paz, Abdulmanap. Un día nos volveremos a encontrar.”

View this post on Instagram

My brother Khabib, I am praying for you and your family. Your father leaves such a tremendous legacy behind. Every time I was around him, I could see how proud he was of you. You showed him some amazing things, my brother. He trained you to be a fighter and you got there. I love you, my brother. Hug your mom, hug your wife and children and know you have a ton of support around the world during this tough time. Everyone else, please swipe right. This video shows who Abdulmanap was, as he wrestled one of my youth wrestlers before UFC 187. He would wrestle anyone, big or small. It’s a memory I’ll never forget. Rest In Peace, Abdulmanap. One day we will all meet again. @Khabib_nurmagomedov @mosesmirabal 📸@official.noah.bean

A post shared by Daniel "DC" Cormier (@dc_mma) on

