El incierto futuro de este campeón de la UFC después de la muerte de su padre

El ex campeón de peso semipesado y pesado de la UFC Daniel Cornier ha entrenado con Khabib durante muchos años en la Academia Americana de Kickboxing de San José.
Cornier le explicó a Helwani que no sabía lo que pasaría con el futuro profesional de Khabib en los próximos meses. Dijo: “Ahora no sé lo que va a pasar. De verdad que no lo sé. Su padre es una gran parte de lo que él es. No sé lo que será capaz de hacer sin su padre.”
Cornier compartió un preciso tributo a Adulmanap & Khabib
Después de la muerte de Abdulmanap, Cornier compartió un tributo en redes sociales. En el mensaje, Cornier escribió:
“Mi hermano Khabib. Rezo por ti y por tu familia. Tu padre deja un tremendo legado detrás. Siempre que estaba cerca de él, podía ver lo orgulloso que estaba de ti. Tú le mostraste algunas cosas increíbles, hermano. Él te enseñó a luchar y tú consigue llegar a lo más alto. Te amo, mi hermano. Abraza a tu madre, abraza a tu esposa e hijos y ya sabes que tienes todo mi apoyo durante esta época tan dura. (…) Descansa En Paz, Abdulmanap. Un día nos volveremos a encontrar.”
