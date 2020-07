Murió la hija del golfista Camilo Villegas: ¿cómo murió la bebé de 22 meses?

View this post on Instagram

Mia ❤️ Being your mom has been the greatest gift in my life! I thank God every day for this experience that we are going through together 🌈 Yes, it has been the most difficult challenge I have ever experienced but it has also been the most beautiful, I am thankful for the lessons. You are the strongest warrior and I am so proud of you, of us ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 I know you all have been thinking of us and I am so grateful! I want you to know something… there’s nothing to feel sorry or sad about what we are experiencing. I only ask you all for one thing and that is POSITIVE HEALING THOUGHTS, when you think of Mia or us, just close your eyes and see her, see us, being happy and healthy 🙌🏻🙏🏻 that’s the greatest gift you can give us! Love you all and congrats to all the AMAZING Mamas! ❤️🌈💚