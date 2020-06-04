“F**K Drew Brees”: el cántico contra el jugador de la NFL [VÍDEO]

Después de que el quarterback de los New Orleans Saints Drew Brees expresara su opinión sobre arrodillarse durante el himno nacional, muchos jugadores y fans de la NFL expresaron su rechazo a sus declaraciones (Lebron James entre ellos).
Mientras algunos deportistas respaldaron la decisión inicial de sentarse y arrodillarse de Colin Kaepernick, Brees fue claro. En una entrevista con Yahoo Finance, explicó que le parecía un acto “irrespetuoso” hacia la bandera y hacia los Estados Unidos de América.
Esta fue su declaración completa:
Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”
Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed
— Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020
“Nunca estaré de acuerdo con alguien que no respeta la bandera de los Estados Unidos de América y de nuestro país. Dejadme decir lo que veo o lo que siento cuando el himno nacional suena y cuando miro a la bandera de los Estados Unidos.
Visualizo mis dos abuelos, que lucharon por este país durante la Seguna Guerra Mundial, uno en la Armada y el otro en los Marines. Los dos arriesgaron sus vidas para proteger a nuestro país e intentar que nuestro país y nuestro mundo fuera un lugar mejor. Por eso cada vez que suena el himno nacional me pongo la mano en el corazón y lo canto. Eso es lo que pienso.”
Desde New Orleans, algunos manifestantes mostraron su enojo con Brees con un cántico en el que directamente lo insultan, tal y como se puede comprobar en este vídeo de Bleacher Report.
Brief "F–k Drew Brees" chant heard at a New Orleans protest @brgridiron
*NSFW*
(via @brynstole)pic.twitter.com/yk3JwcSAqQ
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2020
En 2017 Brees dijo que el himno nacional ofrecía una oportunidad “para unirnos y mostrar respeto a nuestro país”
Tres temporadas atrás, equipos y jugadores de la NFL siguieron a Kaepernick, mientras que muchas organizaciones escogieron otro camino, incluidos los Saints.
New Orleans decidió arrodillarse durante una victoria contra Carolina Panthers el 24 de septiembre. Brees habló en una conferencia de prensa sobre la acción y sobre sus pensamientos.
“Estoy en desacuerdo con lo que el Presidente Donald Trump ha dicho y en cómo lo ha dicho. Creo que no es digno de un Presidente de los Estados Unidos hablar así a gente tan buena.
Pero por lo que respecta al himno nacional, siempre sentiré que, si eres americano, el himno es la oportunidad para levatarnos todos juntos, unirnos y mostrar respeto hacia nuestro país. Es mostrar respeto para lo que representa: el nacimiento de nuestra nación.”
Drew Brees decide pedir disculpas
Tras el revuelo ocasionado por su desafortunado comentario, el quarterback de los New Orleans Saints ha decidido publicar un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram con una foto de dos personas (uno de piel blanca y otra de piel negra) dándose la mano. Brees pedía de esta manera disculpas a todo el mundo que haya podido ofender con un mensaje que empezaba así:
“Me gustaría pedir perdón a mis amigos, mis compañeros de equipo, a la ciudad de New Orleans, a la comunidad negra y a cualquiera que haya podido herir con mis comentarios de ayer. Me rompe el corazón la pena que he causado.”
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening…and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.
