TOP 5: Noticias de Deportes – 5 de Mayo de 2020

View this post on Instagram

UTR Pro Match Series update: Matteo Berrettini is out due to a sprained ankle and will be replaced by world #29 @hubihurkacz. Wishing @matberrettini a speedy recovery! The UTR Pro Match Series will be broadcast live on @TennisChannel May 8-10 at 12pm ET. #tennis #UTRProMatchSeries #PlayLocallyCountGlobally