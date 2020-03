ATENTO BARCELONA: Ya hay fecha para la final de la Champions League

View this post on Instagram

⏰ RESULTS ⏰ Performance of the night? ⁣⁣ ⁣ 🔴⚪️ Sabitzer (2) & Forsberg inspire Leipzig to quarter-finals for first time ⁣⁣ ⚫️🔵 Josip Iličić scores FOUR as debutants Atalanta reach last 8⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #UCL