Los jugadores del Barcelona no aceptan la primera rebaja salariar propuesta por el club

The Mirror claim Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal & Tottenham have all enquired about Coutinho's availability at the end of this season. Bayern handed over a £7m loan fee & agreed to pay Coutinho’s £240k a week wages but won’t now commit to the asking price of £100m for his pic.twitter.com/NhwMc45qub

— ArseneTina (@arsene_tina) March 24, 2020