Gerard Piqué se suma a un nuevo reto viral

Our chief competition director @galo_blanco has challenged @AndreyRublev97 to do the #20touchchallenge 🏸🧻

Can you join them? Post your video, tag @DavisCupFinals and use the hashtags #StayHome #20touchchallenge pic.twitter.com/3imCGsNKgT

— Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals (@DavisCupFinals) March 17, 2020