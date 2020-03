Mueren Katharine Morel y su caballo: ¿cómo fue la tragedia?

View this post on Instagram

Led by a double-clear performance from Tiffany Foster, the Canadian Show Jumping Team placed fourth in the $290,000 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of the United States of America at the CSIO 5* Palm Beach Masters. Congrats to Tiffany and teammates, Erynn Ballard, Eric Lamaze and Sam Walker. Also a big shout out to Sam for making an impressive senior team debut! #SupportYourNation #BeProud 📷 Starting Gate Communications Tiffany Foster & Figor . . . Sam Walker & Kel'star du Vingt Ponts . . . Erynn Ballard & Fellini S . . . Eric Lamaze & Coco Bongo