Surfista Alex Botelho sufre terrible accidente en el mar: ¿lo rescataron con vida?: Video

El reconocido surfista de olas grandes Alex Botelho, vivió un terrible accidente durante el Desafío Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge de la World Surf League (WSL), que se lleva a cabo en Portugal.

El surfista profesional portugués estaba compitiendo en el desafío del surf de remolque cuando desapareció en medio de una gigantesca ola, lo que alarmó al equipo del desafío y a los seguidores del deportista, tal y como se aprecia en un video que s eha hehco viral, donde la angustia y el heroísmo son los protagonistas.

Su compañero de jet ski, Hugo Vau, por fortuna pudo rescatarlo, pero en su camino de regreso a la costa, el jet ski fue atrapado entre dos olas masivas y salió volando.

El incidente aterrador fue captado en la transmisión en vivo del evento WSL. Las imágenes muestran a ambos hombres siendo arrastrados por la moto de agua y desapareciendo bajo una lluvia de olas.

El equipo de seguridad del agua respondió rápidamente, llegando pronto hasta Botelho mientras yacía boca abajo en el agua y pudieron llevarlo a salvo a la orilla. En este punto, Botelho fue colocado en una tabla espinal y llevado al hospital.

El WSL publicó en Instagram, diciendo que “el Big Wave Surfer @alex_botelho estuvo involucrado en un incidente muy grave durante el Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge. Fue llevado de urgencia al hospital y ahora tenemos una actualización sobre su estado.

Actualmente, él está estable y consciente. Se quedará en el hospital para una evaluación adicional”.

La publicación sobre el estado del famoso surfista agregó:” Un sincero agradecimiento a los equipos médicos y de seguridad por su rápida respuesta. Le deseamos a Alex una recuperación completa y rápida”.

Al final del evento, los surfistas votaron para otorgar el premio principal al equipo de seguridad del agua, el Premio al Compromiso de Santa Casa de Jogos.

El compañero surfista profesional portugués de Botelho, Nic von Rupp, publicó en Instagram su reacción al accidente de Botelho, diciendo: “Hoy me enfrenté a la realidad de nuestro deporte, desgarrador ver a mi hermano @alex_botelho entre la vida y la muerte frente a los ojos del mundo”.

Las imágenes del accidente y del rescate han llenado los principales medios del mundo y el video se ha hecho viral, en medio de una historia que por fortuna tuvo un final feliz.