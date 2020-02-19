VIRAL: La espectacular chilena de Lionel Messi en la práctica del Barcelona

En medio de un clima algo caldeado en el Barcelona por el fuego cruzado plantel-dirigentes y el escándalo de las redes sociales, Lionel Messi no se desenfoca de los objetivos deportivos con el Barcelona pero también tiene tiempo para divertirse. Y sorprender hasta a sus propios compañeros…

Durante un fútbol-tenis informal con sus laderos en pleno entrenamiento, Leo ensayó una impresionante chilena para dejar parados a los rivales de turno, y ganar el punto en disputa. Arturo Vidal, dupla y asistidor del astro argentino, quedó boquiabierto ante la acrobacia que estaba observando.

“Only Leo (Solo Leo, en español)”, escribieron desde la cuenta oficial del Barcelona junto al video de la estrella blaugrana. La publicación, lógicamente, rompió la barrera de los 20 mil likes al poco tiempo de ser lanzada en Twitter.

Como era de esperarse, la magia de Messi se viralizó en cuestión de minutos y el rosarino despertó elogios de una innumerable cantidad de fanáticos. Pero lo que sorprendió fue la cantidad de memes en su contra, provenientes mayormente de simpatizantes del Real Madrid y Liverpool, verdugo del culé en la Champions 2018/19.

A ponerse el chip de La Liga, y mirar de reojo a la Champions

Messi y compañía regresaron a los trabajos luego de los días que el entrenador Quique Setién les había otorgado porque, durante la semana, el elenco culé no tuvo actividad. En el horizonte cercano aparece el Éibar, que brega por alejarse de la zona baja y un posible descenso a Segunda División.

A tan solo un punto del Real Madrid, único líder de La Liga, Barcelona deberá ganar en casa y esperar que Levante, en su casa y ante su público, pueda sacarle punto a la Casa Blanca.

Concluido el encuentro frente al club vasco, los dirigidos por Setién deberán focalizarse en los octavos de final de la Champions League, fase en la que chocarán mano a mano con Napoli de Italia.

Justamente el conjunto napolitano fue adversario de los catalanes en dos amistosos de verano: mientras que el primero, disputado en el estadio Hard Rock de Miami, fue victoria de Barcelona por un ajustado 2 a 1, en el segundo la diferencia de jerarquía se vio más reflejada en el marcador gracias a un contudente 4 a 0 para los entonces dirigidos por Ernesto Valverde.

FC Barcelona – SCC Napoli (4-0) HIGHLIGHTSAnn Arbor, Michigan — For 47 minutes on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, it appeared that Napoli and Barça were headed for a scoreless draw. Then, in the blink of an eye, it was all over. Clinging to a 2-1 aggregate lead after Wednesday's triumph in Miami, and with the second half barely underway, the Catalans scored four times in 15 minutes to run up a 6-1 aggregate lead over Napoli, for all intents and purposes clinching the La Liga Serie A Cup with over 25 minutes to play. Luis Suárez opened the scoring in the 48th when he set Antoine Griezmann free on a give-and-go, only to see Griezmann's shot saved before Suárez swooped in to stash home the rebound. Eight minutes later, in the 56th, Griezmann notched his first Barça goal from the doorstep following an assist from Jordi Alba. Just two more minutes went by when Suárez scored his team-leading third goal of the preseason in the 58th, providing a clinical finish with a one-time shot from just outside the area that curled past the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper and into the upper right corner. Ousmane Dembélé rounded out the onslaught in the 63rd, finishing with a low shot from the right edge of the area, back across the box and into the lower left corner. It was a remarkable quarter-hour for FC Barcelona, which for the first time this preseason did not make any substitutions at the half, as manager Ernesto Valverde chose to keep his starting XI on the field in their final match before Friday's La Liga opener at Athletic Club Bilbao. THE BIG HOUSE The win over Napoli was consummated at the biggest stadium Barça has ever played in. Michigan Stadium, on the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, has a capacity for 107,601, and is the biggest stadium in the United States — and the second biggest in the world. Attendance here on Saturday was announced as 60,043. With fans dispersed throughout the cavernous seating bowl, one of the game's most curious moments came midway through the first half, when during a water break match officials posted a message on the Michigan Stadium jumbotrons encouraging fans to "feel free to move down closer to the field and fill in any empty seats." Within seconds, thousands of fans began percolating down the stands, making for a more energetic atmosphere throughout the rest of the match.

Parece que el premio Laureus conseguido pocos días atrás ha servido para que Leo se mantenga motivado en pos de continuar ganando títulos con “su” Barça, donde él mismo ha confesado durante una reciente entrevista sentirse “en su casa”.