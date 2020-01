Kobe Bryant era un hombre muy sencillo: ¿qué recordó Sheldon Bayley sobre el jugador? Video

View this post on Instagram

I created @Granity Studios as a way of teaching valuable life lessons to the next generation. Our stories represent a competitive mindset about being the best at what you do. The principles built within #EPOCA: The Tree of Ecrof inspire, motivate, and encourage those who are looking to harness their inner magic – or #grana. EPOCA is available Nov. 12 wherever you buy or listen to books. Click the link in my bio to pre-order. #GranityStudios