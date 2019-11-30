¿Canelo peleará otra vez contra Mayweather?: el boxeador habló del tema

Han pasado más de seis años desde que Canelo Álvarez enfrentó a Floyd Mayweather, en una millonaria pelea en la que “Money” se alzó con el triunfo, y ahora ha comenzado a cobrar fuerza el rumor de que el mexicano y el estadounidense pudieran verse las caras el próximo año en el ring.

Así ha circulado en redes sociales, especialmente luego de que Mayweather manifestara públicamente que el 2020 será el año de su retiro y de inmediato cobró fuerza el tema de que pudiera decir adiós a su carrera peleando con el pelirrojo.

Y para terminar con las dudas, el sitio TMZ decidió tomar el toro por los cuernos, y le preguntó directamente a Canelo sobre la veracidad de esa posibilidad, quien negó rotundamente que vaya a pelear contra su exrival.

Canelo no solo descartó que esa opción esté dentro de sus planes sino que incluso se burló de quien lo derrotó en septiembre del 2013.

“Él no va a pelear conmigo, solo se enfrenta a peleadores de MMA”, respondió a TMZ Saúl Canelo Álvarez.



Asimismo, en el video de TMZ se aprecia como algunos de sus acompañantes le echan más leña a la hoguera.

“Una amiga dijo que Floyd no podría en una pelea contra Canelo” y “¡Canelo lo matará!”, dijeron

Canelo enfrentó a comienzos de este mes a Sergey Kovalev por el título de pesos semicompletos, ganando al pugilista ruso, en medio d euna pelea que no dejó duda alguna y no solo hizo historia al ganar en una categoría que no era la suya sino que noqueó al ruso.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Canelo Alvarez – Highlights (Mayweather SCHOOLS Canelo)#floydmayweather #mayweatherschoolscanelo #mayweather ** NO COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT INTENDED ** Support me on PayPal – https://www.paypal.me/jeffjacksonboxing Support me on Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/jeffjacksonboxing September 14th, 2013. Known as “The One”, two undefeated fighters clashed on this day; Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Canelo Alvarez in a Light Middleweight Championship Superfight contested at a 152 pound catchweight, with the following titles on the line; 1)The Ring Junior Middleweight Title (1st defense by Alvarez) 2)WBC Super Welterweight Title (7th defense by Alvarez) 3)WBA Super World Welterweight Title (1st defense by Mayweather) This is one of the most anticipated fights of 2013, with tickets sold out within 24 hours. And for the first time in history, the WBC announced that it would award the winner with a special belt made with large 24K gold. This superfight broke the record for producing the single largest gross gate ($20,003,150) in Nevada boxing history, beating the previous record of $18,419,200 also set by Floyd Mayweather Jr back in 2007 when he won a hard fought SD against Oscar De La Hoya. Additionally, it also set the all time record for the highest grossing PPV fight of all time; generating $150 million in revenue via 2.2 million buys. It is also interesting to note that the last time an undefeated World Welterweight Champion takes on an undefeated World Junior Middleweight Champion was 13 years ago in March 2000; when Puerto Rican legend Felix “Tito” Trinidad takes on “The American Dream” David Reid with Reid’s WBA Super Welterweight Championship on the line. Trinidad and Reid had records of 36(30)-0 & 14(7)-0 going into the fight. Tito won via UD to become World Champion in 2 weight divisions. Going into the fight, Mayweather and Alvarez had undefeated records of 44(26)-0 & 42(30)-0-1. And at this time, Mayweather was ranked by The Ring as the No. 1 Welterweight & the No. 1 Best Pound for Pound Fighter while Canelo was recognized as the No. 9 Junior Middleweight as well as No. 9 P4P by the same publication. The last time Canelo Alvarez fought at a 152 pound catchweight was in March 2011 where he made history by becoming the youngest ever Light Middleweight / Super Welterweight World Champion at only 21 years old; defeating Matthew Hatton (Ricky Hatton’s elder brother) via UD to win the vacant WBC World Super Welterweight Championship. A fight where Canelo dominated in entirety, winning with scores of 119-108 in all three cards. For Alvarez, this is his 11th fight at Super Welterweight where he beat opponents such as Carlos Baldomir, Lovemore N'dou, Kermit Cintrón, Josesito Lopez & Austin Trout. As for Floyd Mayweather, this is his 3rd Super Welterweight; the previous two were decisions wins against Oscar De La Hoya and Miguel Cotto in 2 grueling world title bouts. Going into the fight, Canelo had a few noteworthy wins; Kermit Cintron, Carlos Baldomir, Shane Mosley, Josesito Lopez, Lovemore N'dou, Matthew Hatton & Austin Trout. On the other hand, the decorated veteran Mayweather had notable victories over Arturo Gatti, DeMarcus Corley, Jesús Chávez, Angel Manfredy, Carlos Hernandez, Genaro Hernandez, Emmanuel Augustus, Sharmba Mitchell, Phillip N'dou, Gregorio Vargas, Victor Ortiz, Shane Mosley, Carlos Baldomir, Zab Judah, Jose Luis Castillo (2x), Diego Corrales, Ricky Hatton, Oscar De La Hoya, Juan Manuel Marquez, Robert Guerrero, Miguel Cotto. The bout was fairly competitive for the first four rounds but as it progresses into the mid point, Floyd’s defensive and counter punching abilities takes over the fight as he schooled Alvarez with jabs, combination punching and his trademark counter right hands while displaying amazing ring generalship. Canelo had no answers against one of boxing’s greatest defensive fighters. While Canelo rallied in the final round, It was not nearly enough to make a difference. Canelo to his credit put up a valiant effort by pushing the fight in every round, throwing punches in bunches to the head and body but most were effectively blocked and countered by Mayweather with a wide assortment of punches, especially with his trademark right hand. By Compubox Punchstats, Mayweather landed nearly 100 more jabs, 20 more power punches. Mayweather also more than doubled Canelo’s accuracy rate at 46% over 22%. Judge C.J. Ross controversially scored the fight 114-114 where she received tremendous criticism. This is the 2nd time within 15 months in which Ross had a controversial scorecard. The previous was the first meeting between Manny Pacquiao and Timothy Bradley in June 2012; where she along with Duane Ford, scored it 115-113 in favor of Bradley, making him the MD winner despite Pacquiao’s clear dominance. Ross would retire as a judge in light of those controversies. Hope you guys enjoy this highlight of one of Mayweather’s greatest performances! SUBSCRIBE for more cool boxing videos! Keep your punches up at all times! 2017-07-06T16:20:29.000Z

Aunque el que era el campeón de la categoría dominó mayormente el combate con golpes certeros y buena definición, el mexicano no se amilanó y bastaron un par de golpes que terminaron la pelea en el round 11 cuando Canelo mandó a su rival a la lona, de donde no se pudo parar rápidamente.

Canelo tenía ya un contrato previo para recibir una bolsa de $35 millones de dólares, de acuerdo con CBSsports, mientras que Kovalev se echó al bolsillo $3 millones, que con otros beneficios y contratos adicionales generados llegará a $12 millones.

