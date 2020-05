TOP 5: Videos virales sobre el Coronavirus – 25 de Mayo, 2020

View this post on Instagram

Police responded to a large crowd in Daytona Beach over Memorial Day weekend where more than 200 people were seen partying and dancing despite pandemic restrictions. ⁠ ⁠ Helicopter footage shows the crowd surrounding a car as men stood on the sunroof and out the windows throwing money around and blocking traffic.⁠ ⁠ 👉💢 Tap the link in our bio to see more