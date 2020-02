Militar asesina a 20 personas en centro comercial y lo transmite en vivo: ¿dónde?: VIDEO

BREAKING: Mass shooting in Korat Thailand Terminal 21 Mall – 20 people presumed dead. Terminal 21 is the venue of the ongoing Volleyball Thailand League. I hope everyone ka safe. 🙏🏼🇹🇭🏐 #VTL2020 #SaveKorat pic.twitter.com/ZZQrHHbDQG

— TwoCityTrails🏐 (@TwoCityTrails) February 8, 2020