Wordle, el juego de moda: ¿cuál es la respuesta del 7 de agosto de 2022?

Wordle 414 4/6

🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟨⬜🟨🟩

🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

I would not want to smear any other person with the shear will it took me to complete this in 4 tries.

— davidfekke (@davidfekke) August 7, 2022