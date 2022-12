Wordle 534: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 5 de diciembre de 2022?

Wordle 534 6/6 it does come down to where you start but a six line win is still a win. Have a good day or night 🌙 wherever you are

⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩

⬜⬜🟨🟨🟩

⬜⬜⬜🟨🟩

🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

— Heulwen Sweet (@Skymazef3) December 4, 2022