Wordle, el juego de moda: ¿cuál es la respuesta del 4 de mayo de 2022?

I will see to it that we have a bullet train. There shall be a Chai dukaan next to the train station.

Wordle 319 3/6

⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩

⬛⬛🟨⬛🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

— Adani unkal ka Motiji (@RaviK_1975) May 4, 2022