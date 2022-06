Wordle, el juego de moda: ¿cuál es la respuesta del 15 de junio de 2022?

Not a word you would hear used in brigadoon, East Coast usa perhaps? My pastrami on rye was primo btw.

Wordle 361 4/6

⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜

🟨🟨⬜🟨⬜

🟩🟩🟨⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

— Michael (@Mick64_ktf) June 14, 2022