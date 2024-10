#Wordle1200 4/6*

There once was a kid with a link,

Whose baud rate made data lines blink,

“Would you like to play a game?”

Said the voice without shame,

As 1200 was Wordle, too, I think!

⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛ 😼

⬛⬛⬛🟨🟨 😺

🟩⬛⬛🟩🟨 😸

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 😽