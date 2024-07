Wordle 1131: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 24 de julio de 2024?

#Wordle1131 5/6*

🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟨🟨🟨⬜

🟨🟩🟨⬜⬜

⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 It could easily have been 6. Happy Hump Day, everyone.