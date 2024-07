Wordle 1130: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 23 de julio de 2024?

#Wordle1130 3/6*

A physicist named Sheldon, quite shrewd,

Declared tridents for dining quite rude.

“Three prickles for a plate?

A Poseidon mistake!

A fork, with four tines, for spearing your food!”

⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🙀

⬛🟨⬛🟩⬛ 😼

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 🙀