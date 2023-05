Extraño caso de una monja cuyo cuerpo se conserva intacto cuatro años de su muerte

Yesterday, I went up with Anna and the kids to see Sr. Wilhelmina Lancaster, O.S.B., who founded the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of Apostles (famous for their musical albums, like "Advent at Ephesus") at age 70. At the age of 95, she died, and was buried (without embalming) in a simple wooden coffin.

Now, four years later, her religious sisters exhumed her body, and found it in remarkably well preserved condition. I can't speak to whether her body is technically "incorrupt," but I can say she doesn't look like I expected her to look four years after death.

(BTW, her body is available for viewing until Monday, May 29th, on what would have been her 99th birthday.)

