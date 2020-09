Suegra de Kobe Bryant dice que su hija Vanessa la corrió de la casa: ¿Por qué?

View this post on Instagram

It's the one thing you can control. You are responsible for how people REMEMBER YOU – OR DON'T. SO DON'T TAKE IT LIGHTLY. – Kobe Bryant ❣️ Follow: @vanessa.kobebryant ❣️ Epoch Baobab butter is now available in a convenient tube. Link in the bio. ❣️ # #kobebryant #kobe #lakersnation #ripkobebryant #ripkobe #ripgianna #kobeandgigi #mambamentality #mambacita #mambamentality #nataliabryant #giannabryant #thebryantfamily #vanessabryant #biankabryant #ripgianna #gigibryant #gigi #mambaforever #kobe24 #kobe24ever #mamba24 #mamba824