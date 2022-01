[VIDEO] Tres policías de Houston, heridos tras una persecución

HPD SWAT & Hostage Negotiation Teams are on scene of a barricaded male suspect inside a home in the 1800 blk of Lockwood. The suspect fired multiple shots at SWAT officers. No officers hit. The standoff is ongoing.

Same suspect shot 3 HPD officers earlier today. 1/2#hounews pic.twitter.com/fk0GwK9A2Q

