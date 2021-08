¿Por qué la vacuna de Pfizer para el COVID ahora se llama Comirnaty?

Huge news. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. The vaccine will now be marketed as “Comirnaty” (koe-mir’-na-tee), for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. https://t.co/EAQT1N7iUm

— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 23, 2021