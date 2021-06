Importante anuncio de Novavax sobre la vacuna de COVID-19: ¿Qué eficacia tiene?

Breaking News: Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine demonstrated an overall efficacy of 90.4%, on par with the vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, in a new trial. But with the U.S. awash in other options, it might be needed more elsewhere. https://t.co/wyYGXxMlzG

— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 14, 2021