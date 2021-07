Trump pide desobedecer uso de máscaras otra vez ante aumento de casos de COVID

#COVID19 cases are going up in over 90% of U.S. states & territories.

The current 7-day average of daily new cases is 61,976. This is a 64.1% increase from the previous week, & a 439.7% increase from the lowest average in June 2021. Get vaccinated. More: https://t.co/gp6X4zTnBT pic.twitter.com/qTOR8GEJMN

— CDC (@CDCgov) July 28, 2021