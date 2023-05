Titanic: Difunden primeras imágenes 3D del gigante hundido en el Atlántico – VIDEO

Atlantic Productions is delighted to be the media partner on Magellan’s groundbreaking project to scan the Titanic and create a digital twin. The experts will now be able to start an investigation into what exactly happened on the night the Titanic sank.https://t.co/BFwRQmjrHh pic.twitter.com/a97sovWnHf

— Atlantic Productions (@AtlanticProds) May 17, 2023