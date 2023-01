Tiroteo en Monterey Park, California: Identifican a las víctimas [FOTOS]

The Coroner has released the names of two more victims of the #MontereyPark mass shooting.

Here are 4 of the 11 victim's names we have so far:

My Nhan, 65-years-old

Lilan Li, 63-year-old

Xiujuan Yu, 57-years-old

Valentino Alvero, 68-years-old@FOXLA

— Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) January 23, 2023