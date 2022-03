Long Island: Arrestan a maestro por tener sexo con estudiante de 15 años: Timothy Harrison

Babylon High School teacher and sports coach Timothy Harrison made bail. He’s accused of plying a 15 year old female student with alcohol and raping her at his Oak Beach home…twice. The alleged rape happened in 2013. Why is he being arrested now in 2022? The story at 5pm #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/fmY48uJOvI

— Pei-Sze Cheng (@PeiSzeCheng4NY) March 4, 2022