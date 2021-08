Mujer asesina al marido y pide ayuda a hijos para ocultar el cuerpo: Thessalonica Allen

Just got this picture of Randy Allen who’s wife, Thessalonica, allegedly shot him to death and then dismembered his body and put him into bags. Court documents say she had her kids help her do it. You’ll hear from Randy’s family tonight at 5 & 6 on @WSBT pic.twitter.com/1PGrFzLxuc

— Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) August 3, 2021