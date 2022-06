Mil muertos y centenares de heridos deja un terremoto en Afganistán

my deepest condolences and sympathy to #Afganistan people who have lost their loved ones in the recent #earthquake and suffered financial losses. I pray to God for patience and endurance. It is hoped that charities will hurry up to help these suffering and victims.#Taliban pic.twitter.com/RY9BTKJLwx

— Bilal Abbasi ✪ (@Bilal__Abbasi) June 22, 2022