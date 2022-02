Dallas: Encuentran el cuerpo de un joven en el maletero de su carro: Taylour Young

UPDATE IN MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION:

The body of a male, positively identified as Mr. Taylour Young, 25, was discovered in the trunk of his vehicle in an impound lot in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 19.

As per @DallasPD, Young's body was in an advanced state of decomposition. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZN4bZD4d9p

— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 31, 2022