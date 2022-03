Nueva York: Depravado ataca a 7 mujeres asiáticas en dos horas: Steven Zajonc

28YO Steven Zajonc had nothing to say as he was walked out of the precinct tonight. He was charged with 7 counts of assault as a hate crime, 7 counts of aggravated harassment and 7 counts of attempted assault as a hate crime. #StopAsianHate @NYPDHateCrimes @NYPDAsianHCTF https://t.co/WiOauhWxYW pic.twitter.com/4gZ4ufmlLl

— Sarah Y. Kim (@Syissle) March 3, 2022