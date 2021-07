Stephaine Jackson: ¿por qué fue condenada en el asesinato de su hermano en 2015?

Monday on an all-new #Dateline at 10/9c, our story centers around a martial arts student, Jake, who disappeared. While in Colorado for this mystery, our producers stopped by the Gunnison Jiu-Jitsu gym where Jake trained to learn more about the sport. pic.twitter.com/jp8ZGsYTvh

— Dateline NBC (@DatelineNBC) September 20, 2020