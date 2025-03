¿Quién se ganó el Powerball de $527 millones?

#BREAKINGNEWS We have a winner! 🤑 👏 A ticket with all six numbers in Saturday evening's Powerball drawing was sold at an Anaheim store and is worth $515 million, the California Lottery announced. The 7-Eleven store will receive the maximum bonus of $1 million for selling the jackpot-winning entry. This is the moment the store's owner learned of the big winnings! 🤩 💰

Sábado, 29 de marzo de 2025