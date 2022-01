¿Quién es Shane McInerney pasajero arrestado por mostrar las nalgas en vuelo Delta?

What started off as a bored Irishman in lockdown in Ireland ordering a football and a kicking stick online back in February. Fast forward four months and today I’ve signed a full scholarship to be a kicker at Peru State College. Can’t wait for this next chapter ✍️👊🏻🏈 #football pic.twitter.com/xiO8IhQBGU

— Shane McInerney (@McinerneyShane) June 18, 2021