Mujer conduce su carro por una playa de Florida y termina en el agua [VIDEO]

"Why am I going to jail?" Sarah Ramsammy drives into Atlantic Ocean at Smyrna Dunes Park in Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that on Saturday, May 27, 2023, witnesses at Smyrna Dunes Park reported a reckless driver plowed into the water. pic.twitter.com/UArkmKoynP

May 29, 2023