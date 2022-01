Muere enfermera tras ataque de indigente mientras esperaba su autobús en LA

Play



Sandra Shells, ER Nurse Who Was Viciously Attacked On Thursday While Waiting For Bus, Has Died

Sandra Shells, the emergency room nurse of nearly 40-years at County-USC Medical Center has succumbed to the injuries she sustained when she was attacked while waiting for a bus to take her to work on Thursday. The man whom attacked her was arrested and is being held on $2 million bail.

2022-01-17T07:51:18Z