Concord: Nueve enmascarados roban joyería en menos de 30 segundos – Video

SMASH & GRAB

Police say 9 brazen robbers hit a Concord jewelry store last night inside Sun Valley Mall. Shoppers were inside.

The robbers were armed with hammers, smashing every display case — leaving with an undisclosed amount of merchandise, police say @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/B20CQFZHL2

— Justin Andrews (@Justin_EAndrews) November 16, 2021