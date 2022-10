Reportan tiroteo en una escuela de Missouri: Dos muertos y seis heridos

BREAKING: #BNNUS Reports

Three people were killed, including the gunman, in a shooting at a St. Louis High School on Monday morning.

When authorities learned of a shooter with a long gun inside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School shortly after 9 a.m., chaos ensued. pic.twitter.com/2r7VpqMVs7

— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) October 24, 2022