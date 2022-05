$10,000 de recompensa para arrestar a asesino de niña en El Bronx: Kyhara Tay

Kyhara Tay was with family simply being an 11 year old

Stray bullet in her stomach just being an 11 y/o

Cowards shot from a block away & killed an 11 y/o child weeks after the murder of 12 y/o Kade Lewin

We must be outraged & incensed Her smile should haunt us to finally act pic.twitter.com/xvL6Sr5tBD

— Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) May 17, 2022