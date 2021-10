Detienen a hombre de Tennessee que secuestró y violó a mujer: Randall C. Johnson

BREAKING: Randall C. Johnson, 49, of Lebanon, TN, is charged with agg. kidnapping & rape for the May 24th attack on a female victim who mistakenly got into his pickup truck downtown thinking it was a ride-share. She was driven to a remote area where she was sexually assaulted. pic.twitter.com/6kfH7UQ6yj

— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 4, 2021