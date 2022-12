Rajan Moonesinghe: Hombre armado con un rifle fue asesinado por policía de Texas [VIDEO]

The brother of Rajan Moonesinghe, who was shot and killed by an Austin police officer in November, says he's prepared to spend millions on police reform so fatal police responses like that of his brother don't happen again. Click here: https://t.co/Fwdn1F1d2L pic.twitter.com/a5ez9COfTg

— Natalie Haddad (@natalieontv) December 21, 2022