Policía arresta a vendedora ambulante por vender fruta en metro de NYC: [Video]

This response is a regression, @NYCMayor. The majority of vendors are certified for food prep by @nycHealthy because there is no cap on that type of license. There is, however, a cap on the vending permits, resulting in a criminalization of how these workers make their living. pic.twitter.com/vR1uc3Geqz

— Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) May 9, 2022