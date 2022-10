Así irrumpieron la casa de Nancy Pelosi para atacar a su esposo Paul Pelosi [VIDEO]

VIDEO: Over the home of Speaker Nancy Pelosi – shows a shattered window – where the suspect who broke into the home and attacked Paul Pelosi may have gotten in.

Story here: https://t.co/cc78vzvAkQ@KPIXtv #kpix #NancyPelosi pic.twitter.com/Y7nfbwoEnq

— Ryan Yamamoto (@RyanKPIX) October 28, 2022