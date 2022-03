Texas: Padre salva la vida de su hijo antes de que un toro le clave sus cuernos – Video

Almost immediately thrown from a bucking bull, 18-year-old Cody Hooks was visibly dazed from his fall.

That's when his father, Landis Hooks, can be seen throwing himself on his son shielding him from the massive, still-thrashing animal. 👏https://t.co/0aLrhtfADz

— News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) March 2, 2022