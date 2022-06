¿Quién era el padre biológico de Mike Tyson?

I recently shared a Cus D’Amato and Young Mike Tyson story on the podcast since #espn was airing the Tyson- Larry Holmes fight over the weekend. (That story is here: https://t.co/tOO5cwAJu8) ESPN asked for photos and I found these old ones of me, Cus, and Mike from the Catskills. pic.twitter.com/vwq2hPDlMC

— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 21, 2020